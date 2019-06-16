Sophie Turner insists 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' isn't a traditional superhero movie.

The 23-year-old actress returns as Jean Grey for the latest installment of the comic book franchise but she feels it is very different to the other films in the series.

She said: ''It's far more character-driven and emotional - in the same way that 'Logan' was different in style from the other 'Wolverine' and 'X-Men' films. This is a family drama, rather than a superhero movie.''

Sophie admitted she had no idea her alter ego would eventually take the central role when she signed up for 'X-Men: Apocalypse' three years ago and was ''frightened'' about being able to step up to the challenge.

Asked if she knew what producers had in mind, she said: ''Absolutely not. When I Was playing Jean Grey in the previous movie, there were vague rumours that the 'Dark Phoenix' story from the comics might be adapted for the follow-up movie. It was only a year and a half later that Imon Kinberg invited me to lunch and told me what he was planning. I was frightened because, in the comic world, this particular plot line is a big deal, so it meant I would be under a lot of pressure. But, at the same time, it was a real honour to be taking up the challenge.''

Sophie particularly enjoys working with her co-star Tye Sheridan because they are very close off screen.

Speaking to Psychologies magazine, she said: ''We're great friends. I've always said to Tye that he's the best on-screen boyfriend I've ever had. It's so nice to have such a wonderful relationship with someone with whom you're sharing really intimate scenes.''