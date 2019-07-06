Sophie Turner doesn't ''remember much'' of her Las Vegas wedding to Joe Jonas because she had ''too many shots''.
The former 'Game of Thrones' star tied the knot with Joe Jonas in a secret ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards in May - which was made public after guest Diplo livestreamed the nuptials on Instagram - and she thinks it was a ''fun'' occasion, but she was quite drunk.
She said: ''I don't remember much of the night, so I think I had fun.
''Too many shots.''
The 23-year-old star - who held a second wedding in France last weekend - was never ''interested'' in marriage until she met the 'Sucker' singer in December 2016.
She told Grazia magazine: ''He's the male version of me.
''Marriage was just not something that I was interested in. I wanted to be a free bird.
''Then you just meet the right one and you're like, 'Ah never mind. F**k all of that, I want to get married. I'm good with the rest of my life being with this person.' ''
Friends think the couple are a great match because they are so supportive of one another.
An insider said: ''When Sophie feels insecure or has had health difficulties, Joe is there to reassure her and is so supportive when it comes to her career.
''She's coming up to a quiet spell, work-wise, which can be daunting but having him there means she's just excited to have a break.
''Sophie's the same, he was pretty scared to reunite with the [Jonas Brothers] because he just didn't know if it would be a success but she has been encouraging and kind every step of the way.''
(Grazia)
