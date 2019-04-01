Sophie Turner was paid three times less than Kit Harington for 'Game of Thrones' - but she doesn't care.

The 23-year-old actress earns a reported £158,000 per episode of the fantasy drama series, while her 32-year-old co-star is said to take home £537,000 but the British beauty can understand why as her friend has a bigger storyline and had to undertake more gruelling shoots as Jon Snow than she did as Sansa Stark.

She told the April issue of Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''Kit got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline.

''And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn't have that many.

''I was like, 'You know what ... you keep that money.' ''

The programme is coming to an end after the upcoming eighth season and Sophie - who is engaged to Joe Jonas - admitted saying goodbye to her character is like grieving a family member.

She admitted: ''I'm just coming to terms with it right now, it's like a death in the family. I'm losing the character I've played so long.''

Season five saw Sansa controversially raped by her new husband Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) and Sophie revealed the storyline has ''spurred'' her to speak out against such issues.

She said: ''Initially, I didn't feel there was anything that stayed with me from all the things Sansa went through. But though I think it hasn't affected me emotionally, I did start thinking about the domestic abuse and rape, and it spurred this little part of me that might be an activist.''

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star has learned to embrace her flaws thanks to working on 'Game of Thrones' because they've been laid bare for everyone to see.

She said: ''Everyone can see what I'm really like in Game Of Thrones. I have a big nose and tiny little eyes and a double chin and that's OK. I'm learning to love my bumpy nose.''