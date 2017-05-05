Sophie Turner finds it ''easy'' dating Joe Jonas.

The 'Game of Thrones' star and the 27-year-old DNCE frontman have been in a relationship since late last year, and the flame-haired beauty has said she finds it simple to date the star as he already has an understanding of fame and doesn't overreact when her professional life gets in the way of their romance.

She said: ''I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world. You realise that you're not going to see each other all the time. And you don't feel like a jerk when you're like, 'My publicist says I can't do this ... '''

And it isn't just having a famous boyfriend that makes life easier for the 21-year-old actress, as she also praised her friend and co-star Maisie Williams, 20, for helping her navigate ''growing up in the public eye'', as they've been through it together.

Sophie told InStyle magazine: ''To have someone who understands what you're going through...that is so rare. And we've had the same struggles in terms of dealing with body image and puberty and growing up in the public eye. But I found my strength in her, and I think she found her strength in me.''

Meanwhile, the 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star and the former Jonas Brother reportedly made their relationship official in November last year when they spent the Thanksgiving holiday season together, after having been romantically linked earlier in the month when they were spotted cuddling up at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

A source said at the time: ''Sophie and Joe met through mutual friends. They have been dating for a couple of months. They spent Thanksgiving together in Mammoth Lake. They are really into each other and having a great time.''

In December, a source claimed Joe was already ''smitten'' with his new beau.

They said: ''[Joe is] smitten [because Sophie] has her own money.

''He loves her because she won't let him pay for her all the time, which is so rare in girls he meets. She insists on paying her own way for flights when he asks her to come see him and offers to pay.

''Plus, he thinks she's so smart and sexy.''