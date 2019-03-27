Sophie Turner thinks therapy changed her life.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress has suffered from depression and anxiety and while she is still taking medication to combat her problems, seeking counselling has been the most beneficial way of getting them under control.

She said: ''I'm just a nervous wreck at the moment...

''Depression for sure, anxiety, all of those things. I still experience it, but I had therapy, I'm on medication, and I feel so much better. The fact that I spoke to someone changed my life.''

The 23-year-old star - who is engaged to Joe Jonas - wasn't impressed by reports suggesting celebrities being open about such struggles was just them following a trend.

She added to Rolling Stone magazine: ''It's definitely a generational thing. My mom still asks me, 'Why do you need a therapist?' ''

Sophie is a ''very emotional person'' and admitted she used to lie in bed at night and ''cry for my character'' because of the hardships her alter ego, Sansa Stark, had been through.

She said: ''The things that girl has gone through are just unbelievable and awful.''

The HBO fantasy drama series was criticised after Sansa was raped by her brutal husband Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) but Sophie thinks the scene was necessary.

She said: ''I think the backlash was wrong because those things did happen. We can't dismiss that and not put it in a TV show where it's all about power -- and that is a very impactful way to show that you have power over somebody.''

And the British star felt ''emotional''when her ''empowered'' alter ego orchestrated for Ramsay to be eaten alive by his own dogs.

She said: ''It made it a really great storyline. Killing him with the dogs, that was the most satisfying scene. It made me so emotional because I've been waiting so long for her to stand up to the people who have done her wrong.''