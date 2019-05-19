Sophie Turner has thanked her 'Game of Thrones' character for teaching her so many ''lessons'' as she bids farewell to the show.

The eighth and final season of the HBO fantasy drama series is coming to an end on Sunday (19.05.19) night and Sophie has paid tribute to her character Sansa Stark and the show's crew for ''giving her the best life''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on ... at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you've taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn't be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I'll miss this more than anything. (sic)''

Sophie previously admitted she suffered from a bit of an ''identity crisis'' when filming wrapped on 'Game of Thrones'.

She explained: ''Six or seven months ago, just after Game of Thrones finished, I went through a bit of a wobble as I think everyone would when 10 years of your life is suddenly like gone and you will never be that character again. I went through a bit of an identity crisis and suddenly feeling a little bit inferior. And then, you know, therapy really helped and now I kind of own everything.''