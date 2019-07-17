Sophie Turner is ''beyond humbled'' with her Emmy Award nomination.

The 23-year-old actress received a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Sansa Stark in the HBO fantasy television series 'Game of Thrones' and hailed the nomination as the ''best farewell'' to the show after it aired its final episode earlier this year after eight years on screen.

On her Instagram story, she wrote: ''I'm beyond humbled. I truly never thought that this would ever happen. This is the best farewell to the show that has been my life for the past 10 years.''

Sophie also praised ''these queens'', her co-stars Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, and Gwendoline Christie, who play Arya Stark, Cersei Lannister and Ser Brienne of Tarth in the show respectively and who were all also nominated in the category.

As well as the 'GoT' stars, 'Killing Eve' star Fiona Shaw and 'Ozark's Julia Garner have also made the shortlist for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

'Game of Thrones' led this year's nominations with a record-breaking 32 nods including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Kit Harington, thanks to his portrayal of Jon Snow, while Emilia Clarke - who played Daenerys Targaryen - could bag the Outstanding Lead Actress prize.

Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau or Peter Dinklage could nab the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series gong.

Although 'Game of Thrones' is no stranger to winning Emmy awards - having won 47 in the past - this is the first time in TV history that any show has secured that many nominations in a single year.