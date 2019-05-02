Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have apparently got married.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress - who got engaged to the 'Sucker' singer in October 2017 after over a year of dating - and her partner headed straight to a wedding chapel in Las Vegas less than two hours after the Billboard Music Awards ended on Wednesday (01.05.19) in order to exchange their vows.

Diplo shared footage from the ceremony on his Instagram Story, including the 23-year-old bride walking down the aisle in a white gown and veil, and an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating the occasion as country duo Dan + Shay performed their song 'Speechless'.

In the clip, Sophie said: ''I thee wed.... and I love you... and I thank God He gave me you.''

She and Joe also turned to one another and repeated: ''I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you all the days of my life.''

And after saying their vows, Sophie and Joe, 29, exchanged ring pops instead of traditional wedding bands.

According to 'Entertainment Tonight', the couple obtained their marriage license earlier in the day.

Hours before the ceremony, Sophie was joined by her sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas at the MGM Grand Arena to cheer on the Jonas Brothers in their performance of 'Sucker' at the Billboard Music Awards.

Sophie recently admitted she felt a ''sense of peace'' after committing herself to Joe - but she doesn't want her personal life to overshadow her career.

She said: ''I'm still like, Holy s**t! I'm engaged.

''There's this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that'll ever happen to you.

''But I've always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there's a sense that this is the greatest thing I'll do in my life.

''It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there's a drive that comes with your career.''