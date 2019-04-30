Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly organising a Glastonbury-style festival as part of a four-day wedding.

The 29-year-old singer and the 'Game of Thrones' star are set to tie the knot on an estate in France on June 29, the same weekend as the renowned music extravaganza, which is held in Somerset, south west England.

A source has claimed that the Jonas Brothers star has reached out to his pop star pals to ask them to perform and make their celebrations as ''star-studded'' as Glastonbury.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''They plan several parties across four days and one will be an outdoor festival.

''They have been contacting some of their favourite artists to ensure it's a star-studded affair.

''Invites to their wedding were sent out last week and it's going to be big - with friends, family and lots Sophie's co-stars.''

According to the tabloid, the couple's guests will jet across to France on the Thursday and and will have a long weekend of partying ahead of them.

The couple's celebrations will also see a host of Sophie's 'Game of Thrones' cast mates in attendance, since they have wrapped filming the hit HBO fantasy series - with the final season currently airing - which Sophie plays Sansa Stark in.

The insider added: ''It will be a Game of Thrones reunion.

''There will be a family brunch the day after the wedding, as well as the festival. It will be luxurious and the drinks will be flowing.''

Joe recently admitted that he needs ''a lot of beer'' for his wedding.

He said: ''I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary. Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen.''

Joe and Sophie, 23, haven't publicly confirmed the date for their wedding, but had shared that they're planning on tying the knot this summer.

Speaking last month, Joe said: ''We're going to get married this year. Yeah. We're going to have a summer wedding. I'm looking forward to it, it's going to be a lot of fun.''

The 'Sucker' hitmaker began dating the blonde beauty in November 2016, after Joe slid into her DMs on Instagram when a mutual friend said they should meet.