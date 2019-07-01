Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had a ''perfect fairy-tale'' wedding.

The couple tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May, but said their vows again in front of family and friends in a larger, second wedding held in Sarrians, France, over the weekend.

And sources have now said their second ceremony was ''truly beautiful'' and everything the pair wanted.

One insider said: ''Sophie and Joe knew the moment they decided to tie the knot in Vegas that they would do it 'right' the second time around. They both are spontaneous and loved their Vegas wedding but there was never a question as to if they would get married 'properly,' as they referred to it, later in the year.

''They just needed to plan so they could create a perfect fairy tale, which is what they did. Sophie wanted to have a very traditional, almost royal wedding and never ever considered wearing anything but white. France was the obvious choice for both of them because they felt it's not only truly beautiful, but also an ideal spot in the summer for everyone to come together.''

Sophie, 23, and Joe, 29, enjoyed an ''ultra-private'' wedding, and the ceremony went ''exactly'' how they had planned.

The source added: ''The wedding went off without any issues at all; it was exactly how Sophie and Joe had planned it, which isn't always an easy feat when throwing a wedding so far from home. They wanted an ultra-private wedding in the South of France.''

The insider also said the chemistry between the 'Game of Thrones' actress and the Jonas Brothers star was on display throughout the nuptials.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', they said: ''Their love really shows and watching them together touched everyone at the wedding. They couldn't keep their eyes off each other. It was emotional for everyone involved during the ceremony because Sophie and Joe sweetly welled up. They had such happy tears, everyone felt their emotion.''