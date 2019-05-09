Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas invited people to their wedding at the Billboard Music Awards.

The couple shocked their fans last week when they tied the knot in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator at Chapel L'Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas following the nearby awards ceremony, and their sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra - who is married to Nick Jonas - admitted those who watched the pair exchange vows were selected at ''random''.

She said: ''It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe I think had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got. We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, 'alright, we're going to set up this wedding now, we're going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive, please arrive.'

''We had Diplo, Khalid, they were really sweet, they arrived. Diplo Instagram Live-d the whole thing, it was awesome.''

And while many were shocked by the surprise ceremony, the 'Baywatch' actress insisted it was typical of the couple.

She told 'Access': ''That was so fun. It was so fun! And it's so Jophie, I call them Jophie. It's like, trust them to do that. That is Jophie!''

That evening, the 36-year-old star joined the happy couple and her own husband, 26-year-old Nick, in driving around Sin City in a pink limo.

She laughed: ''It was so funny! I mean, we were driving around this pink Hummer limo. I was outside the window. It was just epic.

''I had that long hair extensions that I thought was going to fly out of the window. It was that kind of night -- a Jophie kind of night.''

Priyanka also confirmed the 'Game of Thrones' actress and the 'Sucker' singer will have another ''amazing, beautiful wedding'' later this year, and revealed it will include games of rugby and football.

She said: ''I'm going to be on the cheering team. 'Yay, you guys are great! Well done!' while I sip on a Bellini.''

While Sophie, 23, and Joe, 29, had a very different to the lavish affair with multiple ceremonies and celebrations that Priyanka and Nick had in December, the 'Quantico' actress thinks both reflected each couple's tastes well.

She said: ''It's exactly who and what we stand for. Nick and Joe both are so different but are best friends, and that's what's beautiful about their relationships. And you can see that in the weddings as well. It was very reflective of the two of them and us as couples, you know?''

Priyanka feels she ''lucked out'' in having Sophie and her other sister-in-law, Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle, as friends as well as family members.

She said: ''Thank God. Can you imagine? That would have been rough. That would have been hard. I lucked out. They're amazing girls and they're girls girls. That's what I love about them.''