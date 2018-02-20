Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are enjoying a relaxing holiday at a $45,000-a-night private island in the Maldives.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are holidaying at a $45,000-a-night private island.
The couple confirmed their engagement in October 2017 and are now treating themselves on the ultra-exclusive Coco Prive land mass in the Maldives, which is a popular choice with Hollywood stars and celebrities.
Sophie took to Instagram to post a picture of herself relaxing in ''paradise'' while lying on the beach in a nautical swimsuit and sipping from a cocktail.
The 'Game of Thrones' stunner wrote: ''Brb. In paradise @cocopriveprivateisland #CocoPrive (sic)''
The 21-year-old star also posted another picture of herself perched on a jetty at Coco Prive with the sun blazing in the background.
Coco Prive, a 1.4-hectare private island, boasts a master residence, as well as five additional villas, a dining room, cocktail bar, wine cellar, and indoor and outdoor gyms.
Guests looking forward to cooling off in the water will also be pleased to note there is a 40-metre pool, one of the largest private pools in the Maldives.
Sophie has recently been shooting scenes for the final series of 'Game of Thrones', and should she have needed a relaxing massage a spa therapist is on hand at Coco Prive any time day and night to tend to guests' needs, as is a private chef.
Following the pair's engagement announcement, Sophie's pal Hailee Steinfeld recently admitted she helped to encourage their romance when it was in the early stages.
She said: ''So Joe just got engaged to my really good friend Sophie Turner and I'm freaking out about it.
''I will say I did get that text from Sophie saying, 'So tell me about Joe?' and I was like 'Go for it.' ''
