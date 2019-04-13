Sophie Okonedo's family are more ''excited'' about her role in 'Hellboy' than anything she's ever done.

The 50-year-old actress - who has daughter Aiofe, 28, from a previous relationship - plays seer Lady Hatton in the upcoming comic book movie and while she ''didn't know much'' about the series until she signed up, everyone she knew was thrilled about the role.

She said: ''I just felt, 'I'm playing a blind seer called Lady Hatton, I get to be very glamorous, and I get to be in a 'Hellboy' movie, what's not to like?'

''I just really liked the script, I thought it was really fun.

''My family had more of a strong reaction about me being in a 'Hellboy' movie than anything I've ever done they were beyond excited, the kids and my neighbours.

''I didn't know much about them because I'm a bit green, I don't know loads about superhero comics.''

Sophie had a ''blast'' working alongside David Harbour on the film, especially because she didn't have to tone down anything about her performance.

She added to SciFiNow magazine: ''I had an absolute blast. David is such a brilliant actor, I was working with a really good cast and had a rip-roaring time.

''I just got to be huge. I couldn't be too happy. Big broad strokes, I got to yell and scream and be frightening. It was good fun.''

And the actress had a lot of praise for her co-star's physical transformation, admitting she was ''shocked'' when she saw him on set for the first time.

She said: ''He thought very deeply about the physicality and what was going on inside him and I thought that really showed.

''I was so shocked on the first day I got there because I didn't really know how it all worked and I imagined there'd be a lot more CGI and stuff, but then I saw him.

''I'd read stuff about Hellboy and I couldn't believe it, in real life he looks exactly like him, the prosthetics they did is a complete replica.

''So you had this giant red beast in front of you who youre acting to, you're not having to imagine it.''