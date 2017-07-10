Tony Award winner Sophie Okonedo and rising star James Harkness are set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama 'Country Music', which also stars Dame Julie Walters.
Sophie Okonedo and James Harkness have been cast in the new comedy-drama 'Country Music'.
The Tony Award-winning actress Okonedo, 48, and Harkness join 'Taboo' star Jessie Buckley and 'Harry Potter' actress Dame Julie Walters in the comedy-drama produced by Faye Ward, Deadline reports.
Okonedo - who has starred in 'Hotel Rwanda' and 'Doctor Who' - has just finished performing on the West End in Edward Albee's 'The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia'.
Harkness, meanwhile, has had roles in 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story', 'Macbeth' and 'The Program'.
Helmed by 'Peaky Blinders' director Tom Harper, the film follows the story of Rose-Lynn Harlan (Buckley) who wants to get out of Glasgow after having left prison and make it as a country singer in Nashville.
The script will be penned by 'The C Word' screenwriter Nicole Taylor and the director teased that it is ''full of energy''.
He said: ''Nicole Taylor has written a cracking script full of energy and charm. Her witty dialogue will have you in stitches but at its heart, this is a moving, universal story about roots and dreams.
''Nicole has written the most wonderful script: hugely entertaining, sharp, funny and with something to say about the way we live today. I'm thrilled to be bringing it to life with such an exceptional team of people. Jessie Buckley is a revelation in the lead role and I can't wait for audiences to hear her sing.''
Back in 2015, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Karen Gillan was rumoured to be in talks for the movie but the actress doesn't appear to be connected to the film anymore.
'Country Music' is set to be financed by the British Film Institute, Creative Scotland and Film4.
