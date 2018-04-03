Sophie Ellis-Bextor's tuk-tuk has been stolen.

The 38-year-old singer and her husband Richard Jones have been left devastated after their motorised rickshaw was taken from outside their west London home, and she has appealed for help to track down the ''quirky'' trike.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Someone stole our Tuk Tuk! Taken from outside our home in West London. We miss it. There can't be many knocking about so if you see a quirky little trike it could well be ours... reg MX67NKH (sic)''

Despite the disappointment of having the tuk-tuk stolen, the 'Murder on the Dancefloor' hitmaker tried her best to have a good Easter, consuming ''way too much'' chocolate.

She wrote: ''Hope everyone has been having a lovely Easter. I ate way too much chocolate. Still miss the tuk tuk. Let me know if you see it! Such a conspicuous little vehicle... x (sic)''

By Monday night (02.04.18), Sophie and The Feeling bassist Richard's rickshaw still hadn't been found, and the 'Not Giving Up on Love' star insisted she would take someone out for a ride in the vehicle if they managed to track it down.

She tweeted: ''If anyone finds my tuk tuk, I'll take them out for a spin in it. X (sic)''

Sophie is a huge fan of tuk-tuks and was seen riding around in one in the video for her and Spiller's 2000 number one hit 'Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)'.

In the video, Sophie travels around Bangkok in the vehicle while Spiller takes a taxi, and they both meet at a nightclub.