Sophie Ellis-Bextor thinks she'd be a ''rubbish'' full-time mum.

The 40-year-old singer believes her career makes her a ''better'' parent to her and husband Richard Jones' five sons, Sonny, 14, Kit, 10, Ray, seven,Jesse, four, and 10-month-old Mickey, even if the boys sometimes get frustrated by her working commitments.

She told Red magazine: ''A lot of working mums end up trying to be all things to all people.

''In our house, if I say I'm working, at least two of the kids get really cross with me, like, 'Why can't you tell them you can't sing?' I say, 'You have to stop punishing me for what I do.'

''Obviously you couldn't do the practical things without my work, it wouldn't be Christmas or whatever, but I don't want to make it about money.

''I say it's good for feeling purposeful, for giving me something I love to do.

''Working definitely makes me a better mum. I'd be a rubbish full-time mum.''

The 'Murder on the Dancefloor' hitmaker suggested it can be tricky raising such a large family.

She said: ''The headlines are, 'It's all fine.' Mickey is like our family mascot. He just sits there in his highchair, grateful whenever anyone makes eye contact

''But now I'm back to work properly and not always bringing him everywhere, it's like, 'OK, logistics.' But, it's doable. It's fine. We'll make it fine.''

And Sophie admitted she couldn't manage without a lot of help.

She said: ''My mum lives really close by and there are a lot of women in my life who help me.

''I have an amazing nanny called Abrar and we also have an au pair, Jelena, who does any evenings or weekends when I'm away because occasionally I need 24-hour cover but I don't think it's fair or right for it to be one person, it takes up too much of their life.

''I like the fact Abrar does no weekends or evenings. I want her to go home in the evening and have her free time.''