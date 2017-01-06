The two Sophies jetted off to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in early December (16) to shoot promos for the Murder On The Dance Floor star's new tracks Death of Love and Wild Forever, from her new album Familia.

Muller, who has directed videos for Beyonce, Coldplay, Pink, The Killers, Shakira, and Gwen Stefani, among others, chose the popular Mexican coastal town for the videos because she loved the "beautiful beaches, cobbled streets and breath-taking sunsets", which provided "the perfect backdrop".

A spokesman for Ellis-Bextor tells WENN, "She chose Puerto Vallarta to frame her 2017 return due to the region's luscious landscapes, unique culture, vibrant colours, Mariachi musical beats and friendly locals."