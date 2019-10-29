Sophie Ellis-Bextor doesn't miss having a daughter because she is content with her boys.

The 40-year-old singer and her husband, This Feeling bassist Richard Jones, have five sons but she insists their gender is ''irrelevant really'' because she just enjoys getting to know them as individuals.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I just wanted children - I didn't mind if they were boys or girls. When I was pregnant with my first I used to think, 'I wonder if it's a boy or girl?' But as soon as I gave birth to my boy Sonny I realised that was the tip of the iceberg and I was just happy to have him, whoever he was. He just happened to be the baby who we met and then I thought I wonder who else is out there.

''Then I had his brother, who's very different, Kit. After that I found myself spending my time seeing who they are, who they want to be, how they develop, what makes them laugh, what they like what they don't like. Their gender is irrelevant really - they're just people.''

Sophie and Richard welcomed their fifth son Mickey into the world in January, and his four big brothers, Sonny, 14, Kit, nine, Ray, six, and Jesse, three, are besotted with him.

Although she loves having a big family, the 'Murder on the Dancefloor' hitmaker previously admitted she doesn't think she'll be adding a sixth child to her brood.

She said: ''I think I'll probably call it a day. I think five is quite a lot.''

Sophie was speaking as part of her visit to Claire House Children's Hospice in the Wirral, in North West England, for a pyjama party on Monday (28.10.19).

The pop star bought along a birthday cake, played party games and participated in art activities with the kids, as well as reading them a book for their afternoon nap, to help celebrate the National Lottery's 25th anniversary and the money and support the organisation has provided to charities all across the UK in those two-and-a-half decades.

Sophie said: ''I loved spending time visiting Claire House, it is a bright, happy place and it's been really special to talk to some of the children and their families, and to see how the amazing staff are helping them to live life to the full.

''The work Claire House Children's Hospice do is so inspiring; as a mum, I feel it's so important that charities like this are able to bring a sense of normality to family life during some of the most difficult times.''