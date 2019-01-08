Sophie Ellis-Bextor has given birth to her fifth child.

The 'Murder on the Dancefloor' hitmaker and her husband Richard Jones - who already have Sonny, 14, Kit, nine, Ray, six, and Jesse, three, together - have added to their brood of boys with another son, who they have named Mickey.

Sophie shared a photo of Richard cradling the newborn on Instagram on Monday (07.01.19) and wrote: ''He's here! Mickey Jones born today weighing 7lb 1oz and he's absolutely gorgeous.

''Welcome to our quirky little family, sweet boy. We're so glad you're here safe. Xxxxxxxxxxxx.''

The announcement of the new arrival came just a few hours after Sophie admitted she felt ''ready'' to welcome her baby into the world.

She posted a photo of herself cradling her huge bump and wrote on the photo-sharing app: ''Ready for the next bit now (sic)''

Richard shared the same image on his Instagram page and wrote: ''Looking so beautiful and ready to pop. Here we go again!''

The 39-year-old singer previously admitted she thinks her fifth child will be her last.

She said: ''[My sons] are excited actually. I think they slightly roll their eyes, like, 'Oh, another one'. I think I'll probably call it a day. I think five is quite a lot.''

The British pop star announced her pregnancy news on Chris Evans' BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show in August, describing the impending arrival of her fifth baby as ''mental''.

During a chat about her new album, 'The Song Diaries', Sophie casually shared: ''The album will come out around the same time as my fifth infant because I'm having my fifth baby. Mental!''

She added: ''You get more relaxed with the chaos ... says the woman who just ... we just went away Richard and I with five kids, because our eldest brought a mate, and I took a book which seemed like the most optimistic thing I could have done!

''It didn't even get open - that's without baby.''