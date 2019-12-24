Sophie Ellis-Bextor doesn't have a Christmas wish list of her own because she forgets about the fact people will buy her gifts.
The 40-year-old singer - who has Sonny, 14, Kit, 11, Ray, seven, Jesse, four, and 10-month-old Mickey, with husband Richard Jones - spends so much time thinking about the perfect gifts for other people, she doesn't have a wish list for what she'd like to find under the tree for herself.
She said: ''I don't mean this to sound overly modest but I tend to forget that Christmas will mean I get presents as well because you think so intensely about all the people you have to remember.
''I mean, I suppose I've realised I'm quite a simple creature in a lot of ways.
''As long as I have momentum and something to put my energy into, I'm quite happy.''
Sophie and Richard like to go ''big'' at Christmas and enjoy entertaining lots of people.
She said: ''It's big! A family thing, usually held at our house.
''My mum, stepdad, brother, sister, brother's girlfriend, Richard's folks, his brother, they all come to us. And some stragglers too.
''We're really fortunate that we can always feed more people and there's always enough room.''
The 'Murder on the Dancefloor' hitmaker and her family enjoy the same rituals and entertainment every year.
Sophie explained to Red magazine: ''Piano playing, silly games and Richard's mulled wine martinis.
''We always do a conga around the house too, chanting 'Here comes the Christmas pudding' to the tune for 'For He's a Jolly Good Fellow'. ''
