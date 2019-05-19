Sophie Ellis Bextor insists having five children is ''easier'' than raising a small family.

The 'Murder on the Dancefloor' hitmaker admitted her large brood may sound like ''hard work'' but she thinks having so many kids makes all her and husband Richard Jones' sons - Sonny, 15, Kit, 10, Ray, seven, Jesse, three, and Mickey, four months - ''fall into line''.

However, Sophie also acknowledged she may not always think that way.

She said: ''It's an anomaly, having five children - I'd have questions too. And I know this sounds weird, but I sometimes find having four or five easier than having three.

''On paper it sounds like hard work, but actually they kind of fall into line, because there are other people they can ask for help, more hands on deck.

''Plus, we always take a mate for our eldest on holidays now, too - so this summer it will be Richard and I and six kids. So you should ask me again after the summer when I can tell you it was actually a nightmare.''

However, the 40-year-old star admitted that doesn't mean they get out on family outings without at least one complaint, but she and her spouse simply brush them off.

Asked if there is always someone moaning, she told You magazine: ''There is, but we're used to that. And there are a couple of kids who are always enthusiastic. Jesse, who's three, and Ray, who's just turned seven, they're both up for anything, and it's not their age, it's their character.

''Whereas Kit, who's ten, has always been more reluctant. And Sonny is a teenager, so it's really important that he has his own space, but I just say to him, 'Look, we've got to get you out of the house once a day and we still really like seeing you. You're still part of the family so you've gotta stick it out for a couple more years.'

''But he's quite reasonable about that and he's very sweet with the little ones, quite helpful.' I dunno if I'd risk nappies. Bit unpredictable at this stage.''

And when the family do go out, Sophie admitted things don't always run smoothly.

A recent meal out for Sonny's birthday after seeing 'Avengers: Endgame' was interrupted when a child in an Ant Man mask came swinging through a hanging chain curtain.

Sophie said: ''I was watching him, thinking, 'Oh good, there's another kid who does stuff like that in public.' I was looking around for the other family, and then I went, 'Oh, no, that actually is my kid.' It was Kit.

''Whenever we go out and about, I feel like I'm the person going, 'Wow, has a kid really climbed up that? Oh, that's one of mine! Can you get down off there, please?' ''