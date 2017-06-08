Sophie Ellis-Bextor has banned the word diet from her household.

The 38-year-old singer - who is mother to sons Sonny, 13, Kit, eight, Ray, five and 18-month-old Jesse with

her husband, The Feeling's bassist Richard Jones - has revealed her mother Janet Ellis, a former 'Blue Peter' presenter, always told her that it is best not to focus on making yourself lose weight and to instead follow a ''holistic approach'' and just eat in ''moderation'', something she is passing onto her children.

She said: ''Definitely never saying diet, I think that was a really good bit of advice from my mum. If I ever said, 'Oh I want to feel better,' she would say, 'Just do healthy eating.' I think it is pretty important, that. I love eating and I love food, but I don't ever want to feel that some things are good or bad. I don't think it's necessarily positive to demonise certain aspects. It's about moderation and a more holistic approach, because otherwise you can tie yourself in knots and make yourself quite unhappy about things.''

All the former 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant has known is not having scales and following a set meal plan.

She told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''I had it drummed into me from my mum that it's all about good habits rather than either being on a good health plan or not.

''So when I was growing up, for example, diets - that word was banned in our house. We didn't have scales.''

One way the brunette beauty avoids her children eating unhealthy is by cooking meals with children and cooking fresh food rather than processed stuff.

She said: ''Everybody can go off and indulge or whatever, but mainly we cook together and I try to eliminate processed food and anything too sugary. Obviously having treats sometimes is part of childhood, and adult life, too.''

Sophie will perform at London's 100 Wardour St on June 22 for one night only.

She will treat fans to her biggest hits including 'Murder on the Dancefloor' and 'Groovejet'.

The show comes after the success of Sophie's sixth studio LP 'Familia', which was co-written with Ed Harcourt, who has worked with the likes of James Bay, Jamie Cullum and Paloma Faith.