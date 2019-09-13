Sophia Bush manages her mental health with ''breaks'' from social media.

The 37-year-old actress has revealed the secret to managing her mental health and keeping her stress levels in check is to make sure she takes regular breaks from social media websites such as Twitter and Instagram, and spending time with her local community in person instead.

She said: ''I take breaks from social media. I take days off of my phone. And really for me, it's being in community.''

To make sure she doesn't get tempted to use her phone, the 'Chicago P.D.' star takes an annual retreat to the wilderness with a group of her closest friends, where she limits access to the device.

She added: ''Those are the things that really feel like touch points or feel like a way to come home to what's important and to what deserves to be celebrated, and that feels really special.''

And whilst she understands some people may struggle with the thought of missing something important whilst being away from their phone, she believes it is a ''prerequisite for having a healthy experience of the world''.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I think it can be a little stressful to think you might miss something or you might miss supporting something important but also, it's a prerequisite for having a healthy experience of the world. Everybody needs that.

''It can be very intense to be on the receiving end of the energy of millions of people, but I don't think the need for a break from social media is unique to people with large follower bases. I think it's true for everyone.''

The 'One Tree Hill' alum previously stepped away from social media when her dog Penny passed away in April this year.

In part of a lengthy Instagram caption at the time, she wrote: ''It's been a week. Still not quite sure what to say, but I needed a break from the internet. Needed to be quiet and hold my heart in the tender comfort of best friends and community.

''We lost our sweet Penny girl last Thursday. We knew it was coming, but we didn't know how quickly the day would be upon us. For the last seven days we've cried, laughed, and missed her with an ache that is hard to describe. We've traded photos, and been so supported by our loved ones.''