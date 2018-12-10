Sophia Bush has slammed 'One Tree Hill' producers for creating an ''ugly'' environment on the show following her split from co-star Chad Michael Murray.

The 36-year-old actress starred as Brooke Davis in the drama series from 2003 to 2012, and has hit out at the show's producers for being ''really deeply inappropriate'' to both her and her former spouse Chad - who played Lucas Scott, and who was married to Sophia from 2005 to 2006 - in the wake of their split.

She said: ''They ran like TV ads about it, it was really ugly. They made practice of taking advantage of people's personal lives, and not just for me and for my ex, for other actors on the show who would share as you do when you get close to people. Deeply personal things that were happening in their lives and they would wind up in storylines. It wasn't OK.

''It was opportunistic and ugly. When you run a show, you're like a parent, you're supposed to protect your flock, and it was the opposite of that. And I imagine that was hard for him as well, you know? It was a very ugly situation on their part. I think they kind of lived for the drama.''

Sophia doesn't often talk about her former marriage, and says she doesn't like to be reminded of the things she did when she was ''21 and stupid''.

Speaking to Dax Shepard on his 'Armchair Expert' podcast, she said: ''The reason why I don't talk about it, A. is because everyone's been 21 and stupid, but if you're in our job, for some reason, people wanna talk to you about like, when you're fully-fledged adults who've done really amazing s**t with your lives, they wanna talk to you about the dumb thing you did in college basically. Which doesn't make sense to me, because like, in any other realm, if a CEO is having a meeting, no one's gonna ask about the time they went to a kegger in college.''

Previously, the 'Chicago P.D.' actress claimed she felt pressured into marrying Chad.

When asked how long she had been dating Chad before they married, Sophia said: ''I don't even know. And it was not a thing I actually really wanted to do.''