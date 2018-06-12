American actress Sophia Bush has heaped praise on 'The Incredibles', saying it has been a significant influence on the movie business.
Sophia Bush thinks 'The Incredibles' deserves some of the credit for the movie industry's current superhero obsession.
The 35-year-old actress voices the part of Voyd - who has the ability to divert and manipulate objects around by creating voids - in the much-anticipated new film, and Sophia has suggested that the original movie in 2004 deserves more credit than it's been given over the years.
She explained: ''There's honestly a part of me that wonders if 'The Incredibles' didn't really launch the craze.
''I think everyone realised how much fun these films are, and how you get to tell these big stories about real life themes, and then add on this layer of incredible entertainment with superheroes and powers and action sequences.
''Now, we look at the whole Marvel Universe and we go, 'Oh, okay!'''
Although the new movie only really exposes the superhero side of Sophia's character, the actress still took the time to consider how her character might live her off-screen life.
She told Collider: ''I thought a lot about what I've learned, as an activist in the equal rights space.
''I've thought a lot about how so many of the young people in the LGBTQ community, who have felt shunned or othered, or the many people who feel shunned or othered because of their race or their gender, have had people who they've been able to look at, in the entertainment world.
''They have role models and people who say to them, 'It gets better.' I'll never forget hearing the story of this young gay boy in Oklahoma, who talked about how, growing up and watching 'Will & Grace' made him realise that his life was going to be okay, even though, as a kid, he wasn't really accepted and didn't feel like he ever would be, but he had something to look to.
''I think about that reality and that kind of a story for Voyd, being this young woman who is different and who has to hide who she is, and who can't tell anyone about her life and who can't tell anyone about her identity, and who has these powers and this magic that she really has to diminish it.''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
With virtually the same plot as Pretty Woman (minus the prostitution), this bright and enjoyable...
John Tucker is a really lucky kid. Not only is he the king of his...
As the opening frames for The Hitcher inform us, 48,000 people die each year on...
John Tucker is a really lucky kid. Not only is he the king of his...
It's a horror plot so surefire that you wonder why it hasn't been done before:...
The biggest problem with the Internet Movie Database is that whatever person reviews a film...