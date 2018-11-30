Sonny Bono was more interested in Cher's friend when they first met.

The 72-year-old singer has recalled how she first crossed paths with her late ex-husband at a party, and it was her ''really beautiful'' pal that caught her eye.

In a preview clip of her SiriusXM special, 'The Cher Show: Making the Musical' obtained by People, she recalled: ''I was with my girlfriend, who was really beautiful. He liked her, so he didn't really say anything to me. He was like, 'Oh, yeah, kid.' ''

But the pair ended up dancing with one another because ''neither one of our partners danced''.

And in a twist of fate, Sonny - who died in a skiing accident in 1998 - ''moved in next door'' to the 'Believe' singer the following day - and she quickly invited herself to move in with him as she needed a new place to stay.

She said: ''I just went up and said, 'Hi, listen, I'm going to have to move out of our apartment 'cause I'm sick. I don't have any money. I don't want to go home. I just want to get out and do things and I don't know what I'm going to do, but I don't have anyplace to live and blah blah blah.' ''

Sonny agreed to let Cher stay when she lied and said she could ''cook and clean'' after he quizzed her - but he also warned the 'Mamma Mia! 2' star that he didn't find her ''particularly attractive''.

She continued: ''He said, 'OK. I have twin beds. You can stay in my house. I don't find you particularly attractive.' And I said, 'OK.' And I didn't cook, but he did.''

The pair went on to form their musical duo Sonny & Cher and married in 1964, but divorced six years later. They had one child together, Chaz, now 49, who was born a girl and named Chastity but underwent gender transition 10 years ago.