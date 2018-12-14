Sondra Locke has died aged 74.

According to Radar Online, The Los Angeles County Public Health Department confirmed the death of 'The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter' actress who passed away on November 3 due to breast and bone cancer.

Sondra - who dated Clint Eastwood for 13 years - was laid to rest at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park & Mortuary.

She starred alongside Clint in six movies in the 1970s and 1980s but the pair later fell out and she sued him for palimony in 1989 and for fraud in 1995.

Sondra also brought a case against Warner Bros. for allegedly teaming up with the 'Good, the Bad and the Ugly' star to sabotage her career, and she settled all three cases out of court.

She began dating Clint after being cast as his love interest in 1976 motion picture 'The Outlaw Josey Wales', which he directed and portrayed the titular character.

The actress also starred alongside the 88-year-old actor in movies 'The Gauntlet', 'Sudden Impact', 'Every Which Way But Loose', 'Any Which Way You Can' and 'Bronco Billy'.

Sondra shot to fame in her 1968 film debut 'The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter', for which she was recruited after a nationwide talent search to find a supporting role alongside Alan Arkin.

After landing the part she went on to earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the role, as well as two Golden Globe nominations.

Her latest film role came in 2017 romantic drama movie 'Ray Meets Helen', in which she played the female lead opposite Keith Carradine.

Sondra published her autobiography, 'The Good, the Bad, and the Very Ugly - A Hollywood Journey' in 1997, seven years after undergoing a double mastectomy.