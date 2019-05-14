Solange will headline Sweden's gender-balanced Way Out West Festival.

The 'Cranes In The Sky' hitmaker will join the likes of Cardi B, The Cure, James Blake and Stormzy at the music extravaganza, which takes place between August 8 and August 10, in the stunning woodland at Slottsskogen Park in Gothenburg.

Way Out West signed up to the Keychange pledge in 2018 with over 150 other festivals to curate a bill comprised of a 50/50 split of male and female performers.

Other female acts on the stellar line-up include Christine And The Queens, NENEH CHERRY, Zara Larsson, Mabel and Mahalia.

Solange - the younger sister of Beyonce - recently released her critically-acclaimed fourth studio album 'When I Get Home' and has previously opened up about the creative process behind it and how there are signs of things changing when it comes to how women are treated in the music industry.

She said: ''I'm comfortable in saying 'Lets experiment, let's try new things. You as the actress, you as the performer, what feels right for you?' And to re-evaluate that.

''But I think ultimately the editing gives me the space to experiment. I think I just feel a lot of safety and comfortability in editing, both in producing and directing: getting as much as I can possibly get out and then reducing it to just the core things that matter ...

''It is rather difficult as a producer, to sometimes be reduced to just a songwriter or just an artist, when you spent 18 hours editing one drum sound.

''And I think we've come a long way from that for women, but it's still got a long way to go in the way that we're able to have that conversation about Rick Rubin, but we aren't extending that conversation to others ... That's my heart and soul.

''I honestly been have been telling Cassie for I don't know how many years, 'When you ready to go in, please let me produce your s**t!'''

A three-day ticket for Way Out West is priced from £140. For more information visit www.wayoutwest.se/en