Solange Knowles has split from her husband.

The 33-year-old singer - who is the younger sister of Beyonce Knowles - has revealed that she and Alan Ferguson, who met 11 years ago, had decided to go their separate ways earlier this year following five years of marriage.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday (01.11.19), she said: ''the past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before

''my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still

''within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear.

''ive lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since i was a teenager. ive always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. ive also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes.

''11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain't nan no body business) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do.

''it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. a n***a ain't perfect, but im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace.

''may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light! (sic).''

Solange has had a tough few years recently as back in December 2017 she revealed that she had been receiving treatment for an autonomic disorder.