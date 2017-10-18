Solange Knowles lead nominations for this year's Soul Train Awards with seven, closely followed by Bruno Mars, who has six nods.
Solange Knowles and Bruno Mars lead nominations for this year's Soul Train Awards.
The 31-year-old singer tops the list with seven nods, including one for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, which will see her go up against Mary J. Blige, Kehlani, Lalah Hathaway, Ledisi and Sza.
The 'Don't Wish Me Well' hitmaker's tune 'Cranes In The Sky' is up for both Song of the Year and Video of the Year, but she will face stiff competition from the likes of Bruno Mars and her sister Beyonce, whose video for 'All Night' has been given a nod.
Bruno, 32, received six nominations, including one for Song of the Year for his top tune 'That's What I Like', while his '24K Magic' clip is up for Video of the Year.
He also stands a chance of winning the Best R&B/Soul Male Artist category, but could lose out to one of Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Khalid or The Weeknd.
Bruno and Solange will do battle in the Best Dance Performance category for their respective hits '24K Magic' and 'Don't Touch My Hair', which she teamed up with Sampha for.
That duet is also up for the Best Collaboration accolade, alongside the likes of Mary J. Blige and Kanye West's 'Love Yourself' and Rihanna's tune with Bryson Tiller, 'Wild Thoughts'.
Bruno was delighted to receive six nods and took to his Twitter account to thank Soul Train for the recognition.
He wrote: ''Thank you @SoulTrain let's dance! (sic)''
2017 Soul Train Awards 2017 Nominations:
Best New Artist
6lack
H.E.R.
Kevin Ross
Khalid
Sza
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Kehlani
Lalah Hathaway
Ledisi
Mary J. Blige
Solange
Sza
Soul Train Certified Award
Bell Biv Devoe
Johnny Gill
Lalah Hathaway
Ledisi
Mack Wilds
Video Of The Year
Beyoncé - 'All Night'
Bruno Mars - '24K Magic'
Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane - 'Party'
DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - 'Wild Thoughts'
Solange - 'Cranes In The Sky'
Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award
Chance the Rapper
Charlie Wilson
Kirk Franklin
Lecrae
Tamela Mann
Album/ Mixtape Of The Year
Bruno Mars - 24k Magic
Mary J. Blige - Strength Of A Woman
Solange - A Seat At The Table
Sza - Ctrl
The Weeknd - Starboy
Rhythm & Bars Award (Formerly Best Hip-Hop Song Of The Year)
Cardi B - 'Bodak Yellow'
Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - 'Wild Thoughts'
French Montana Ft. Swae Lee - 'Unforgettable'
Kendrick Lamar - 'Humble.'
Yo Gotti Ft. Nicki Minaj - 'Rake It Up'
Song Of The Year
Bruno Mars - 'That's What I Like'
Childish Gambino - 'Redbone'
Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - 'Wild Thoughts'
Khalid - 'Location'
Solange - 'Cranes In The Sky'
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award
'Cranes In The Sky' - Written By: Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq (Solange)
'Location' - Written By: Alfredo Emmanuel Gonzalez, Olatunji Olutomiwa, Samuel David Jimenez, Khalid Robinson, Joshua Scruggs (Khalid)
'Love Me Now' - Written By: Blake Matthew Simon Mills, John Henry Ryan, John Roger Stephens (John Legend)
'Redbone' - Written By: George Clinton, William Earl Collins, Gary Lee Cooer, Donaldmckinley Glover Ii, Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson (Childish Gambino)
'Versace On The Floor' - Written By: Christopher Steven Brown, James Edward Fauntleroy, Bruno Mars, Philip Martin Lawrence (Bruno Mars)
Best Dance Performance
Bruno Mars - '24K Magic'
Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane - 'Party'
Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - 'Wild Thoughts'
Solange Ft. Sampha - 'Don't Touch My Hair'
Wizkid Ft. Drake - 'Come Closer'
Best Collaboration
Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - 'Wild Thoughts'
Jazmine Sullivan & Bryson Tiller - 'Insecure'
Mary J. Blige Ft. Kanye West - 'Love Yourself'
Solange Ft. Sampha - 'Don't Touch My Hair'
Sza Ft. Travis Scott - 'Love Galore'
