Solange Knowles and Bruno Mars lead nominations for this year's Soul Train Awards.

The 31-year-old singer tops the list with seven nods, including one for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, which will see her go up against Mary J. Blige, Kehlani, Lalah Hathaway, Ledisi and Sza.

The 'Don't Wish Me Well' hitmaker's tune 'Cranes In The Sky' is up for both Song of the Year and Video of the Year, but she will face stiff competition from the likes of Bruno Mars and her sister Beyonce, whose video for 'All Night' has been given a nod.

Bruno, 32, received six nominations, including one for Song of the Year for his top tune 'That's What I Like', while his '24K Magic' clip is up for Video of the Year.

He also stands a chance of winning the Best R&B/Soul Male Artist category, but could lose out to one of Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Khalid or The Weeknd.

Bruno and Solange will do battle in the Best Dance Performance category for their respective hits '24K Magic' and 'Don't Touch My Hair', which she teamed up with Sampha for.

That duet is also up for the Best Collaboration accolade, alongside the likes of Mary J. Blige and Kanye West's 'Love Yourself' and Rihanna's tune with Bryson Tiller, 'Wild Thoughts'.

Bruno was delighted to receive six nods and took to his Twitter account to thank Soul Train for the recognition.

He wrote: ''Thank you @SoulTrain let's dance! (sic)''

2017 Soul Train Awards 2017 Nominations:

Best New Artist

6lack

H.E.R.

Kevin Ross

Khalid

Sza

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Kehlani

Lalah Hathaway

Ledisi

Mary J. Blige

Solange

Sza

Soul Train Certified Award

Bell Biv Devoe

Johnny Gill

Lalah Hathaway

Ledisi

Mack Wilds

Video Of The Year

Beyoncé - 'All Night'

Bruno Mars - '24K Magic'

Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane - 'Party'

DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - 'Wild Thoughts'

Solange - 'Cranes In The Sky'

Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award

Chance the Rapper

Charlie Wilson

Kirk Franklin

Lecrae

Tamela Mann

Album/ Mixtape Of The Year

Bruno Mars - 24k Magic

Mary J. Blige - Strength Of A Woman

Solange - A Seat At The Table

Sza - Ctrl

The Weeknd - Starboy

Rhythm & Bars Award (Formerly Best Hip-Hop Song Of The Year)

Cardi B - 'Bodak Yellow'

Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - 'Wild Thoughts'

French Montana Ft. Swae Lee - 'Unforgettable'

Kendrick Lamar - 'Humble.'

Yo Gotti Ft. Nicki Minaj - 'Rake It Up'

Song Of The Year

Bruno Mars - 'That's What I Like'

Childish Gambino - 'Redbone'

Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - 'Wild Thoughts'

Khalid - 'Location'

Solange - 'Cranes In The Sky'

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award

'Cranes In The Sky' - Written By: Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq (Solange)

'Location' - Written By: Alfredo Emmanuel Gonzalez, Olatunji Olutomiwa, Samuel David Jimenez, Khalid Robinson, Joshua Scruggs (Khalid)

'Love Me Now' - Written By: Blake Matthew Simon Mills, John Henry Ryan, John Roger Stephens (John Legend)

'Redbone' - Written By: George Clinton, William Earl Collins, Gary Lee Cooer, Donaldmckinley Glover Ii, Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson (Childish Gambino)

'Versace On The Floor' - Written By: Christopher Steven Brown, James Edward Fauntleroy, Bruno Mars, Philip Martin Lawrence (Bruno Mars)

Best Dance Performance

Bruno Mars - '24K Magic'

Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane - 'Party'

Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - 'Wild Thoughts'

Solange Ft. Sampha - 'Don't Touch My Hair'

Wizkid Ft. Drake - 'Come Closer'

Best Collaboration

Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - 'Wild Thoughts'

Jazmine Sullivan & Bryson Tiller - 'Insecure'

Mary J. Blige Ft. Kanye West - 'Love Yourself'

Solange Ft. Sampha - 'Don't Touch My Hair'

Sza Ft. Travis Scott - 'Love Galore'