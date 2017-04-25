Solange Knowles uses her art to get through the ''challenges'' faced by women.

The 'Cranes in the Sky' singer understands how tough it is for women on a ''daily basis'' but tries to make it easier for herself to focus on her music, modelling or acting.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine, she said: ''We as women face a lot of challenges on a daily basis. We have to stand firm in our walk and our intentions - but there are absolutely times when that weight feels too heavy, feels like a load that I just can't bear that day.

''I try to work through that in my ... art, whatever medium that might be. My live performance [which is going down in museums and festivals across the country] is based around the colour red and all the things that communicates as a woman to the world - fiery, really vocal, present, almost a kind of stubborn colour - and redefining it as being very complex...Being able to express that complexity, [I'm getting] a lot better at that the older I've gotten.''

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old star previously praised her sister Beyonce for showing her how not to get swept up in people's misconceptions of being a strong woman.

She shared: ''Oh my God, they're endless! One thing that I constantly have to fight against is not feeling arrogant when I say I wrote every lyric on this album. I still have not been able to say that. That's the first time I've actually ever said it, because of the challenges that we go through when we celebrate our work and our achievements ... It's something I've learned so much about from you, getting to be in control of your own narrative.

''And, at this point, it should be an expectation, not something that you're asking permission for. I feel like I'm getting closer to that, not taking on all the baggage when I have to just stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm uncomfortable with that.' And I really appreciate you and mom being examples of that, being able to speak about our achievements, these things that deserve to be celebrated, without feeling bashful about it.''