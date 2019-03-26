Solange Knowles has had to ''learn to accept a lot of things'' about her body.

The 32-year-old singer recently released her fourth studio project 'When I Get Home', and has said that when she started recording the album, her body ''took a lot'' from her, and she was forced to re-evaluate the way she looked at her own body image.

When asked on Twitter where she was spiritually with her new record, she said: ''my body took a lot from me when i started this record

''real scary times, ill tell y'all one day

''i had to learn to accept a lot of things about myself & this short time we got here. i had some real ugly parts i need (& still need) to work thru (sic)''

But the 'Cranes in the Sky' hitmaker says she then redirected her attention to doing things that would make her ''confront the things [she is] most afraid of'', and she now ''believes'' in herself more than she did before.

She added: ''but thru this albummmmm....

''i tried to do the work that would simply bring me the most joy

''that would make me confront the things i am most afraid of

''to reinforce those things until i really believed them

''to realize time & space are big mysterious and I can only align on my own

''still got further to gooo (sic)''

Solange's comments come after she previously admitted she always feels ''a bit unbalanced'' when she creates new music.

She said: ''When I am creating new work, I always feel a bit unbalanced. The circles get darker, my jaw a bit tighter, my hair less combed, my spirits more unaligned. I don't sleep very well. I'm always buzzing.''

Before the release of 'When I Get Home' - which hit shelves on March 1 - the 'Don't Wish Me Well' singer said she wasn't ''interested in entertainment at this moment''.

She said: ''I'm clear within myself that I'm not interested in entertainment at this moment. That might change. There might be a moment where I decide, 'Hey, I love the game.' For right now, I'm not [there]. I've been working in Laurel Canyon, Topanga Canyon and Jamaica. I actually have been following Joni Mitchell. It has been really wild. The house that I was just recording in [in] Jamaica, I stayed there for four days. And then the last day, the owner was like, 'You know that mural that's downstairs in the spare bedroom that the engineer booth is in? Joni Mitchell painted that.'''