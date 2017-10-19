Solange Knowles says the hair salon is her ''safe haven''.

The 31-year-old singer has admitted after a trip to the beauticians she feels ''completely transformed'', and when she was younger being involved in the ''sisterhood'' of the salon's environment she felt protected.

Speaking to ES magazine about the pampering parlour, the 'Don't Touch My Hair' hitmaker said: ''I got to experience women arriving in one state of mind and leaving in a completely transformed way. It wasn't just about the hair. It was about the sisterhood and the storytelling. Being a young girl who was really active in dance, theatre and on the swim team, the salon was a kind of safe haven.''

And Solange - who is the younger sister of Beyoncé Knowles - has admitted having her hair braided is an ''act of beauty''.

The brunette beauty said: ''[It is] an act of beauty, an act of convenience and an act of tradition ... it is its own art form.''

Solange - who married husband Alan Ferguson in 2014 - has admitted she has really tried to ''own [her] body'' this year, because she has ''lost opportunities'' because she hasn't asserted control over herself.

She explained: ''To be honest, owning my body this year was really important to me. That can mean a lot of things. That can be in the physical form -- wanting to have control over my physical body -- and also wanting to have control in the way it is presented to the world. And it isn't always easy. I often lose opportunities based on my will to want to navigate through that ownership of my body in the most authentic way. And I really kind of attained a lot of that from my mother.''