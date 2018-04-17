Solange Knowles always feels ''a bit unbalanced'' when she creates new music.

The 'Don't Wish Me Well' hitmaker is ''always buzzing'' when she's in the studio making her new tracks and she doesn't end up sleeping very well.

She said: ''When I am creating new work, I always feel a bit unbalanced. The circles get darker, my jaw a bit tighter, my hair less combed, my spirits more unaligned. I don't sleep very well. I'm always buzzing.''

And the 31-year-old singer also revealed a little bit about the thought process behind her music - how she charts the ''intentions'' of each one.

She added to the Spring/Summer 2018 issue of Dazed magazine: ''I start to chart out all the songs I've been working on, and give them intentions. My demo names are always a trip and have little to do with the songs. On this album, I might keep a few of them as real titles. We listen to a jam none of us even remember making in the wee hours and wonder if it's too esoteric. Then I wonder if Stevie Wonder would like it. If he happened to like it, I wouldn't worry so much about its life.''

Solange recently confirmed she is working on new music - but insists she is ''not interest in entertainment at this moment''.

She said: ''I'm clear within myself that I'm not interested in entertainment at this moment. That might change. There might be a moment where I decide, 'Hey, I love the game.' For right now, I'm not [there]. I've been working in Laurel Canyon, Topanga Canyon and Jamaica. I actually have been following Joni Mitchell. It has been really wild. The house that I was just recording in [in] Jamaica, I stayed there for four days. And then the last day, the owner was like, 'You know that mural that's downstairs in the spare bedroom that the engineer booth is in? Joni Mitchell painted that.'''