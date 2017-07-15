Solange Knowles ignored doctor's orders to perform at London's Lovebox Festival on Friday (14.07.17).

The 30-year-old singer, who is the younger sister of R&B legend Beyonce, 35, told her audience at the Noisey tent at Victoria Park that she ''broke out''of hospital'' after three days to make the festival because she wanted to feel the ''love''.

She told the crowd: ''I was in hospital this morning. I was in hospital for three days and so I broke out of that b**ch this morning, because I knew this place was going to be filled with so much love.''

The 'Cranes in the Sky' hitmaker - who has 12-year-old son Daniel Julez Smith, Jr. with ex-husband Daniel Smith - admitted she wasn't feeling herself after having a ''serious episode'' and vowed to come back stronger.

She continued: ''I want to come back when I'm feeling better because I'm giving you the best that I've got, but I still have so much more in me.''

Solange insisted she wasn't going to miss the festival for the world and thanked her fans for their support.

She added: ''But I knew I was not missing seeing you and all of these popping a** black and brown people. So thank you for always being there for me. I have so much gratitude.''

While it's not known exactly what was wrong with Solange, she is expected to return to the stage on Sunday (16.07.17) to continue her tour in Chicago, Illinois.

Meanwhile, Lovebox was not without more drama as Friday headliner Frank Ocean turned up late and was forced to leave the stage early during 'Nikes' as it was the curfew.

As he left the main stage, he said: ''Yo, they told me it's curfew. But I just want to thank you all for coming. See you all next time. Be safe.''

Lovebox continues with Chase & Status heading up the main stage this evening (16.07.17).