Solange Knowles has announced a digital art exhibition called 'Seventy States'.

The 31-year-old singer has teamed up with London's Tate Modern museum for the visual and interactive project to coincide with the 'Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power' exhibit.

It features exclusive unreleased performances and concepts from the soulful star's music videos for her songs 'Cranes in the Sky', 'Don't Touch my Hair' and 'We Sleep In Our Clothes'.

There is also an original performance and score created by Solange - who is the younger sister of R&B megastar Beyonce - and Carlota Guerra, which features an installation by Ricardo Basbaum.

The piece was directed by Alan Del Rio Ortiz.

And that's not all, the dark-haired beauty - whose last record was 2016's 'A Seat at the Table - has also written two poems which are showcased within the visual.

Speaking about the project, Solange said: ''I wanted to create a specific scenography through movement and landscape to communicate my states of process through this record, I decided to do this through a visual language.''

Today (25.08.17) visitors at Tate Modern in the British capital can view the gallery animated by a one-off digital display of the visually captivating 'Seventy States' at Uniqlo Tate Late on the walls of the Tanks Foyer.

The online project will also be released on the Tate's website www.tate.org.uk.