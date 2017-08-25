Solange Knowles has collaborated with the Tate Modern art museum in London for a new visual experience and showcase for the 'Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power' exhibition.
Solange Knowles has announced a digital art exhibition called 'Seventy States'.
The 31-year-old singer has teamed up with London's Tate Modern museum for the visual and interactive project to coincide with the 'Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power' exhibit.
It features exclusive unreleased performances and concepts from the soulful star's music videos for her songs 'Cranes in the Sky', 'Don't Touch my Hair' and 'We Sleep In Our Clothes'.
There is also an original performance and score created by Solange - who is the younger sister of R&B megastar Beyonce - and Carlota Guerra, which features an installation by Ricardo Basbaum.
The piece was directed by Alan Del Rio Ortiz.
And that's not all, the dark-haired beauty - whose last record was 2016's 'A Seat at the Table - has also written two poems which are showcased within the visual.
Speaking about the project, Solange said: ''I wanted to create a specific scenography through movement and landscape to communicate my states of process through this record, I decided to do this through a visual language.''
Today (25.08.17) visitors at Tate Modern in the British capital can view the gallery animated by a one-off digital display of the visually captivating 'Seventy States' at Uniqlo Tate Late on the walls of the Tanks Foyer.
The online project will also be released on the Tate's website www.tate.org.uk.
Steve Harris wants to turn his home into a hotel for Iron Maiden fans.
Slipknot's Corey Taylor says Chester Bennington was a ''sweetheart of a guy'' and people can't understand the pain he was dealing with.
The famous Batman villain is getting his very own movie.
Jay-Z and Beyonce have a $52.8 million mortgage on their new $88 million home which could see them pay back around $252,000 a month over the next 30...
The film will tell a new story, separate from those in the video game world.
The former 'Corrie' star will appear alongside Jodie Whittaker.
Fans will finally get the opportunity to get involved in a public event honouring the star.
Johnson Family Vacation captures the experience of a road trip very well: the long stretches...
When lazy and talentless comedy writers bang their heads together to knock out a road...