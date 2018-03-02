Solange has confirmed she is working on new music - but insists she is ''not interest in entertainment at this moment''.

The 'Cranes in the Sky' hitmaker says she is not enthused by the industry at the current time but ''that might change'', and despite this, she has been penning new tracks as far afield as Jamaica, following in the footsteps of Joni Mitchell.

She said: ''I'm clear within myself that I'm not interested in entertainment at this moment.

''That might change. There might be a moment where I decide, 'Hey, I love the game.' For right now, I'm not [there].

''I've been working in Laurel Canyon, Topanga Canyon and Jamaica. I actually have been following Joni Mitchell. It has been really wild. The house that I was just recording in [in] Jamaica, I stayed there for four days.

''And then the last day, the owner was like, 'You know that mural that's downstairs in the spare bedroom that the engineer booth is in? Joni Mitchell painted that.' ''

Solange also confirmed she has been collaborating with 19-year-old musician Steve Lacy after he approached her about teaming up.

She added to Billboard: ''He's like, 'OK, I got these chords.' 'Hey, papa, let's go!' ''

Solange spent three years working on her latest album, 'A Seat at the Table', which dropped in September 2016 and became her first to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, while the record's first single 'Cranes in the Sky' won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance.

It was her first studio album since 2008's 'Sol-Angel and the Hadley St. Dreams', a follow up to her debut record 'Solo Star' in 2002.

The 31-year-old singer - whose sister is Beyonce Knowles - also released her first EP, 'True' in 2012.