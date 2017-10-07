Sofia Vergara has urged her female fans to get mammograms in order to be safe when it comes to detecting the early signs of breast cancer.
Sofia Vergara has urged her female fans to get mammograms.
The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday (06.10.17) to share the importance of going to the doctors to receive the specialised x-ray system - which allows doctors to see inside a woman's breasts - in order to help with the early detection and diagnoses of breast diseases, such as breast cancer.
Posting a picture of herself at the doctor's preparing to undergo such a scan, she wrote: ''You have to do it!!! #mammogram #medicalimagingwomen's imaging. (sic)''
The 'Modern Family' actress - who is married to fellow actor Joe Manganiello - is no stranger to being vocal about her health and taking care of her body either, as she earlier this year the she strives to ''look great'', but isn't too worried about looking ''younger''.
She said: ''I'm 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can't be perfect. It's not that you hate it, or that you're upset about it, but it is our reality. We're changing. I see it happening to me. I want to look my age, but I want to look great. I think if you are obsessed with this 'I want to look younger' thing, you're going to go crazy.''
Meanwhile, Sofia recently revealed her 40-year-old spouse is in love with her ''independence'', and the fact she doesn't ''ask anyone for anything''.
She said: ''He supports me in everything. I think he realises how important it is for [women to have] opportunities, for women to have [their] own thing going [on]. He always, actually, tells me, he's like, 'You know, one of the things that draws me so much to you is that you were, like, the first woman [who] I went out with that is really, really, like, independent.'
''And I don't need to ask anyone for anything. You know, you want to give it to me, then give it to me. I'm not asking. I receive gifts, but [I don't need them]. And he loves that and, you know, he supports everything I do and it's amazing.''
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Jason Statham may be playing essentially the same character he always plays, but this noir-style...
US intelligence services have been following the exploits of a Mexican drug Cartel lieutenant for...
Nick Wild (Jason Statham) is working as a Las Vegas bodyguard for hire, mainly due...
Like comfort food, this movie has very little nutritional value, but it sure goes down...
With a witty observational script, amusing characters and a jazzy sense of life in New...
Carl Casper is a chef working at one of the top restaurants of Miami. Food...
Strapped for cash, handsome but middle-aged bookshop worker Fioravante decides to accept an offer of...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...