Sofia Vergara made an unfortunate slip-up when she took to the stage at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (08Jan17), saying "anal" instead of "annual".
The Modern Family beauty was introducing Sylvester Stallone's daughters as Misses Golden Globes, and kicked off her speech by saying: "Good evening The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has an anal tradition."
Appearing nervous, Sofia continued: "I didn’t mean … they have an anus tradition... They have a tradition that they do every year of choosing a second generation perform to assist in the presentation of the award to fulfill the duties of Miss Golden Globes tonight are the three beautiful daughters of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, Scarlet, Sistine and Sophia Stallone."
Viewers were quick to comment on the error, but many speculated on whether or not it was a deliberate mistake or a genuine slip-up.
And Sofia appeared to suggest it was a scripted 'bit', when she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself backstage, writing: "I look lonely back stage but I was just trying to come up with my an*s joke hahhahha!!!!"
Despite the joke mirroring her Modern Family character Gloria's struggle to grasp the English language, many viewers took to social media afterwards to slam the Colombian-American actress for once again using her heritage for the sake of a few laughs.
"I wish we could live in a world where Sofia Vergara doesn't have to CONSTANTLY MOCK HERSELF IN ORDER TO EXIST," one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "why Sofia Vergara continues to participate in awards ceremony jokes that make fun of her/women/ELL (english language learners) is truly beyond me."
Regardless of the controversy her gaffe provoked, Sofia had an enjoyable evening at the Globes. Her Zuhair Murad couture dress, featuring gold sheer panels and intricate embroidery, saw her top numerous best-dressed lists, and she also used the occasion to mingle with stars backstage, including Quantico beauty Priyanka Chopra, who was dressed in a startlingly similar gown.
