Sofia Vergara ''never expected'' to be a judge on 'America's Got Talent' but is glad she took the job.
Sofia Vergara ''never expected'' to be a judge on 'America's Got Talent'.
The 'Modern Family' actress admitted she was hesitant about taking on the job when producers approached her but ultimately, it felt like the ''right thing'' to do.
She said: ''I never, in my life, expected to do something like this. I've never done anything like this.
''I [was like], 'Wait, I have to think about this, I don't know if I can, you know, be a good judge or whatever. And the more I thought about it, I thought, 'You know what? This actually sounds like a group of people that I could be part of.
''It seemed like the right thing to do after eleven years of 'Modern Family'. To mix it up, you know?''
Sofia talked through the decision with her manager and family, and her husband Joe Manganiello was particularly ''excited'' by the offer.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight: ''He got very excited! He was like, 'Of course! You're perfect for that. Just be yourself and you're gonna be OK.'''
Not only has the 47-year-old star begun filming the new series of the NBC competition, she admitted she pressed her Golden Buzzer - which gives an auditioning act an automatic place in the semi-finals - on her first day on the panel.
She said: ''I did, I couldn't help myself! I don't know why, it was like something I felt inside and I felt it was right.
''It was on my first day. So, I was like, 'I don't know who the hell I think I am, but I know already.'
''But I think I made the right choice. I think the people are gonna watch it and think that person deserved it.''
While she's started a new chapter on 'AGT', Sofia recently closed another when she finished filming 'Modern Family' and admitted the last day of shooting was ''super sad''.
She said: ''Everybody was like, you know, either in a bad mood or we were like, super sad crying.
''It was about the family we created for 11 years, and I'm never gonna see them again like that. Some are people that are never gonna see again in my life, you know, crew members that we saw every day for 11 years. So that's the sad part, the separation from those people.''
