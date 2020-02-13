According to Sofia Vergara, her 'Modern Family' experience is more than she ''ever dreamed of or deserved''.
The 47-year-old actress - who stars as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the hit comedy series - has taken to Instagram to give fans a behind-the-scenes insight into the show's emotional final table read, posting a series of photographs with her co-stars.
Sofia - who first appeared on the sitcom back in 2009 - captioned her Instagram post: ''Our last table read [crying emoji] sad because its ending but so gratefull and happy to have been able to be part of this family. It has being More than I ever dreamed of or deserved [love heart emoji] Gracias my Modern Family (sic)''
Fellow 'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland has also posted about the final table read on social media.
The 29-year-old actress - who plays the part of Haley Dunphy - posted a photo of her name card on her Instagram Story.
Sarah captioned the image: ''The last one.''
Last year, meanwhile, Ariel Winter admitted it will be ''hard to say goodbye'' to 'Modern Family'.
The 22-year-old actress - who first appeared on the show when she was just 11 years old - confessed to feeling sad about its ending, but also revealed she was ''excited'' to step out of her comfort zone and take on a new challenge.
The brunette beauty - who plays the role of Alex Dunphy - said at the time: ''It's strange to think that it's coming to an end.
''It will be hard to say goodbye.
''It will be hard to leave that, but I am excited to do new things. I'm excited to play new roles and to do things that challenge me a little more.''
