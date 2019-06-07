Sofia Vergara follows a ''simple'' skincare routine.

The 'Modern Family' actress says her key to flawless skin has ''changed a lot with age'', especially after she developed rosacea - a common skin condition which causes redness, most predominantly around the face - several years ago thanks to working constantly in high-heat environments.

Now, Sofia says she has to keep things simple and treat her skin like ''sensitive skin'', so never wears ''rich moisturisers or rich oils''.

When asked what her at-home skin care routine is like, she said: ''It's changed a lot with age. I'm going to be 47 this July, and, unfortunately, because of the high-heat lamps on sets (and I live on a set), I've developed rosacea. I've been struggling with that for six or seven years. It's hard because I get really red, so I've realised that I've had to treat my skin like sensitive skin, where I didn't before. I used to love products and would try anything. You name it - you tell me to put cement under my eyes, and I'd try it. But unfortunately, now all the fun is gone for me. I can't really wear rich moisturisers or rich oils. Now I have to keep it simple.''

The beauty is ''religious'' about removing her make up every night so her face can breathe, but says her routine is ''no mystery''.

She added: ''I'm very religious about taking my makeup off every night. No sun. I mean, it's no mystery. The typical things that everyone has always told you to do for your skin - those things work. Sleeping enough. Don't drink too much. Don't be in the sun without sunblock. Take your makeup off.''

And some of the star's favourite products are ''very simple stuff'', including a $14 cleanser, a $5 eye makeup remover, and a $28 sunscreen.

Speaking to Who What Wear, she said: ''[I use] very simple stuff. Cetaphil cleanser and eye makeup remover. I try different ones all the time, because people recommend me stuff, especially in this business. But the basic stuff works best for me. For sunscreen, I'm using Supergoop! and it's been really good. I also use a calming serum- that's my go-to. The serums from Luzern are really good. They don't irritate me. I basically use anything calming. Nothing sexy. Everything has that f***ing word 'calming'.''