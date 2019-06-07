Sofia Vergara follows a ''simple'' skincare routine, because she developed rosacea seven years ago and now needs to treat her skin as ''sensitive''.
Sofia Vergara follows a ''simple'' skincare routine.
The 'Modern Family' actress says her key to flawless skin has ''changed a lot with age'', especially after she developed rosacea - a common skin condition which causes redness, most predominantly around the face - several years ago thanks to working constantly in high-heat environments.
Now, Sofia says she has to keep things simple and treat her skin like ''sensitive skin'', so never wears ''rich moisturisers or rich oils''.
When asked what her at-home skin care routine is like, she said: ''It's changed a lot with age. I'm going to be 47 this July, and, unfortunately, because of the high-heat lamps on sets (and I live on a set), I've developed rosacea. I've been struggling with that for six or seven years. It's hard because I get really red, so I've realised that I've had to treat my skin like sensitive skin, where I didn't before. I used to love products and would try anything. You name it - you tell me to put cement under my eyes, and I'd try it. But unfortunately, now all the fun is gone for me. I can't really wear rich moisturisers or rich oils. Now I have to keep it simple.''
The beauty is ''religious'' about removing her make up every night so her face can breathe, but says her routine is ''no mystery''.
She added: ''I'm very religious about taking my makeup off every night. No sun. I mean, it's no mystery. The typical things that everyone has always told you to do for your skin - those things work. Sleeping enough. Don't drink too much. Don't be in the sun without sunblock. Take your makeup off.''
And some of the star's favourite products are ''very simple stuff'', including a $14 cleanser, a $5 eye makeup remover, and a $28 sunscreen.
Speaking to Who What Wear, she said: ''[I use] very simple stuff. Cetaphil cleanser and eye makeup remover. I try different ones all the time, because people recommend me stuff, especially in this business. But the basic stuff works best for me. For sunscreen, I'm using Supergoop! and it's been really good. I also use a calming serum- that's my go-to. The serums from Luzern are really good. They don't irritate me. I basically use anything calming. Nothing sexy. Everything has that f***ing word 'calming'.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Jason Statham may be playing essentially the same character he always plays, but this noir-style...
US intelligence services have been following the exploits of a Mexican drug Cartel lieutenant for...
Nick Wild (Jason Statham) is working as a Las Vegas bodyguard for hire, mainly due...
Like comfort food, this movie has very little nutritional value, but it sure goes down...
With a witty observational script, amusing characters and a jazzy sense of life in New...
Carl Casper is a chef working at one of the top restaurants of Miami. Food...
Strapped for cash, handsome but middle-aged bookshop worker Fioravante decides to accept an offer of...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...