Sofia Vergara has posed nude for Women's Health magazine and discussed her hatred of exercise, the problems with her ''gigantic boobs'' and growing older gracefully.
Sofia Vergara's ''gigantic boobs'' stop her being athletic.
The 'Modern Family' actress - who is married to Joe Manganiello and has son Manolo, 24, with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez - insists her ample assets prove to be very restrictive when it comes to working out.
She admitted: ''I can barely do a push-up. I wish I could be a little more athletic, but when you're born with these gigantic boobs...
''I've had them since I was 13, and then they got bigger when I was pregnant and had the baby.''
However, the 45-year-old beauty doesn't mind too much because she hates working out, and finds the three or four sessions a week she undergoes in the gym with a personal trainer to be ''torture'' and they leave her in a ''bad mood'' for hours.
She griped: ''It's like torture for me. I'm in a bad mood two hours before, I'm in a bad mood while I'm doing it, I'm in a bad mood at the end because I have to schedule the next class.''
Sofia has posed nude on the cover of Women's Health magazine and she's proud to have the coveted front page for the publication's annual Naked issue.
She said: ''Here's a woman, 45, being able to show her body. It's not like before, when it was just young girls who would make the cover of a magazine.''
And the 'Hot Pursuit' star believes the key to ageing gracefully is just to accept the process.
She said: ''I'm 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can't be perfect.
''It's not that you hate it, or that you're upset about it, but it is our reality. We're changing. I see it happening to me.
''I want to look my age, but I want to look great. I think if you are obsessed with this 'I want to look younger' thing, you're going to go crazy.
''People say, 'Oh, you look like you're in your twenties.' Well, it's not true. Our skin is different. I had never thought of the word 'pore,' then I'm like, 'S**t! What do I do with these?''
