Sofia Vergara wants to grow out her bangs.

The 'Modern Family' actress decided change up her hairstyle two months ago by getting her 'do snipped around her forehead but she has admitted she was warned not to get the bold look by her stylists and she now wishes she had listened to her team because she deeply regrets getting it done as they're so high maintenance.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, she said: ''I want to grow them already, I'm tired. They always tell you don't cut bangs and I said, 'Just a change.' So just for a little while.''

Although she's not particularly keen on her hair at the moment, the 45-year-old star dropped jaws at the Emmy Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday (17.09.17) night in her wedding-inspired white strapless floor-length frock.

She said: ''I'm wearing a local designer. Mark Zunino. He makes dresses that are perfect for voluptuous women. And, of course, I'm wearing Lorraine Schwartz as usual.''

Mark gave fans a sneak peak at Sofia's dress before she even walked the red carpet by posting a photograph of his sketch but refused to divulge who was wearing it.

He teased: ''Here's our final gown for the Emmy Awards! Watch the Emmys today to see who will be wearing all of our gowns! #markzunino #markzuninocouture #markzuninoatelier #emmyawards #emmys #emmys2017 (sic).''

And Sofia also gave fans a look at the jewellery she was planning to wear by filming all of her ''candy'' sitting on a tray glistening in the light.

She captioned the short video: ''Options options!!!! Getting ready! #emmys2017 @lorraineschwartz candy tray, (sic)'' followed by three diamond emojis.