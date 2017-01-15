Sofia Vergara recruited glam rockers Steel Panther to headline her own version of popular music festival Coachella at a belated birthday bash for her husband Joe Manganiello.
The Magic Mike XXL star marked his 40th birthday on 28 December (16) during a romantic getaway to Bora Bora, but Sofia refused to let the age milestone pass without further fanfare and created her own "Joechella" event to celebrate her beau on Friday (13Jan17).
She took to Instagram on Saturday (14Jan17) to share images of the invitation, featuring a font similar to that used on official Coachella posters, and snaps of their friends and family rocking out at the gathering, which was held Los Angeles' W Hollywood hotel.
Guests included Sofia's Modern Family co-stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, singer Fergie and her actor husband Josh Duhamel, and former basketball ace Dennis Rodman.
They were all treated to a performance by Steel Panther, and the birthday boy even got the chance to join frontman Michael Starr onstage to belt out a rendition of Backstreet Boys' I Want It That Way, reports Entertainment Tonight.
According to Starr, Sofia also got in on the fun.
He posted a shot of himself with Sofia and Joe on Instagram, and captioned it, "What a great Party!! Happy Birthday Joe! Sophia (sic), you sang Bon Jovi great:) Fergie chickened out lol (laugh out loud)."
