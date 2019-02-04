Hollywood star Sofia Vergara has admitted that make-up makes her feel more confident.
Sofia Vergara feels more confident when she's wearing make-up.
The 46-year-old actress - who is married to fellow Hollywood star Joe Manganiello - has admitted that getting her hair and make-up done by a professional helps to boost her confidence levels.
Asked when she feels most confident, Sofia replied: ''I wish I could tell you when I just wake up with no make-up, but no! I feel the best when I have professional hair and make-up done.''
Sofia also stressed the importance of surrounding herself with loving people.
The 'Modern Family' star explained that her friends and family have played an important role in keeping her grounded.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I think it's important to always be surrounded by people that you love and that you like and you're having fun with. I love the people in my family, the women in my family.''
What's more, the actress revealed that her friends and family served as the inspiration for her new new denim line.
Sofia - who has a 26-year-old son from her marriage to Joe Gonzalez - explained: ''When I was thinking about who the woman is that will buy my Walmart jeans, I realised I knew all those models, which were my family.
''I have beautiful women in my family, but they're all very different and they all like to dress very nice. Some are tall, some are very short, some are super voluptuous, some are super skinny.
''I know all of those women with different bodies and different sizes, so it was very easy to help design what looks good for all those bodies.''
Sofia thinks social media has played an important role in giving a voice to women of all shapes and sizes.
She said: ''I think, nowadays, because of social media, we know what people want. Before, people didn't have a voice like they do now.
''We know that women are complaining that they don't have enough [of a range of sizes], so we know that there is a hole in the market.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Jason Statham may be playing essentially the same character he always plays, but this noir-style...
US intelligence services have been following the exploits of a Mexican drug Cartel lieutenant for...
Nick Wild (Jason Statham) is working as a Las Vegas bodyguard for hire, mainly due...
Like comfort food, this movie has very little nutritional value, but it sure goes down...
With a witty observational script, amusing characters and a jazzy sense of life in New...
Carl Casper is a chef working at one of the top restaurants of Miami. Food...
Strapped for cash, handsome but middle-aged bookshop worker Fioravante decides to accept an offer of...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...