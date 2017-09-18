Sofia Vergara has revealed she talked her husband Joe Manganiello to give her a small part in a new movie he is producing.
Sofia Vergara ''forced'' her husband Joe Manganiello to give her a part in his latest movie.
The 45-year-old 'Modern Family' actress gently convinced the 'Magic Mike' actor - who she married in November 2015 - to cast her in a small part in 'Stano', the film he is producing.
Sofia admits it was a great experience to be able to get to work with her man on a movie and it was ''amazing'' to watch him in a professional capacity.
Speaking to ExtraTV.com at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (17.09.17), she said: ''Yes, I forced him to give me a movie in the summer because I had some time off and he gave me a little role in a movie that he's producing. It was amazing for me to be able to see him at work. He is rewriting the script. He's so into the movie that it was great to see that part of him at work.''
'Stano' follows a man who returns to the Bronx after serving 17 years in prison for a violent mistake he made as a kid that ultimately robbed him of a professional baseball career and the love of his life.
Vergara will star alongside her husband and Josh Duhamel in the new movie.
'City Island' director Raymond De Felitta is on board to helm the new movie with Joe's production company 3:59 producing with the script written by Robert Bruzio.
Filming started this summer in New York.
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Jason Statham may be playing essentially the same character he always plays, but this noir-style...
US intelligence services have been following the exploits of a Mexican drug Cartel lieutenant for...
Nick Wild (Jason Statham) is working as a Las Vegas bodyguard for hire, mainly due...
Like comfort food, this movie has very little nutritional value, but it sure goes down...
With a witty observational script, amusing characters and a jazzy sense of life in New...
Carl Casper is a chef working at one of the top restaurants of Miami. Food...
Strapped for cash, handsome but middle-aged bookshop worker Fioravante decides to accept an offer of...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...