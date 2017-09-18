Sofia Vergara ''forced'' her husband Joe Manganiello to give her a part in his latest movie.

The 45-year-old 'Modern Family' actress gently convinced the 'Magic Mike' actor - who she married in November 2015 - to cast her in a small part in 'Stano', the film he is producing.

Sofia admits it was a great experience to be able to get to work with her man on a movie and it was ''amazing'' to watch him in a professional capacity.

Speaking to ExtraTV.com at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (17.09.17), she said: ''Yes, I forced him to give me a movie in the summer because I had some time off and he gave me a little role in a movie that he's producing. It was amazing for me to be able to see him at work. He is rewriting the script. He's so into the movie that it was great to see that part of him at work.''

'Stano' follows a man who returns to the Bronx after serving 17 years in prison for a violent mistake he made as a kid that ultimately robbed him of a professional baseball career and the love of his life.

Vergara will star alongside her husband and Josh Duhamel in the new movie.

'City Island' director Raymond De Felitta is on board to helm the new movie with Joe's production company 3:59 producing with the script written by Robert Bruzio.

Filming started this summer in New York.