Actress Sofia Vergara is launching a digital media company focused on young people from different cultural backgrounds.
The Modern Family star has teamed up with former Shine Americas CEO Emiliano Calemzuk and Latin World Entertainment Founder Luis Balaguer to form Raze.
Raze is currently developing content for TV networks and digital companies, but bosses at the organisation will be launching mobile videos featuring news, lifestyle and beauty programming.
Executives at the company are also focusing on content for Latin audiences and have developed a show about late singer Jenni Rivera, titled Her Name Was Dolores - The Jenni I Knew, which premiered earlier this week (ends20Jan17). A series about Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona is also in development.
