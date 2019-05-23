Sofia Vergara is launching her own shapewear collection to ''hold everything'' in a ''super comfortable'' way.
The 46-year-old actress has announced the release of her new size-inclusive range, Comfort Shape, which is an addition to her existing underwear line EBY.
And the 'Modern Family' star has revealed that she created the high-waisted panel technology to ''hold everything'' in a ''super comfortable'' way so women can look fabulous in any outfit.
Speaking to PEOPLE about her new project, she said: ''It's super comfortable. You don't feel like you're in a girdle or anything like that ... It holds everything in without making you feel like you want to throw up!''
The shapewear - which was created over nine months after 30 different fit tests - is available in a beige thong for sizes XS to XL, and a brief, for those who want wider coverage, in 1X to 4X.
Vergara co-founded EBY with her long-time friend Renata Black, and she claims that their new line has ''revolutionised shapewear''.
Renata added: ''One day [Sofia] saw the girls in the underwear, and was like, 'I wonder if they would just want a little bit more support,' I was like, 'That's brilliant.' And so, what we did is we applied the technology around the inside. It's really revolutionising shapewear.''
The 'Hot Pursuit' star knew she wanted her range to be size-inclusive and fit every person's ''need'' and she hopes it will ''empower women all over the world''.
Sofia added: ''Women want to be included. There were bigger sizes, there were smaller sizes that couldn't find the right underwear. So it's important to know what women need.
''When I found [Renata] and the company, it was perfect because it was not just for me to make money, but it was also to be part of a beautiful cause. We're trying to empower women all over the world. [The women we've helped] each have a very interesting and very heartbreaking story, and it's great that we've been able to give them a little push in their time of need.''
