Sofia Vergara debuted her online-only denim collection for Walmart, which includes almost 100 items such as jeans, denim jackets and graphic tees.
Sofia Vergara has launched an affordable denim line with Walmart.
The 48-year-old actress' online-only collection for the retail giant includes almost 100 items such as jeans, denim jackets and graphic tees, in sizes ranging from 0-20, and each piece in the budget range costs $40 or less.
The 'Modern Family' star admitted that although she has ''access to a lot of things'', she was inspired to create a reasonably-priced fashion line as ''every woman owns [jeans] in 2019'' and she wanted to see what she could create at a lower price.
Speaking to PopSugar, she said:''I love fashion, I love jeans, I love women. I like buying clothes and I have access to a lot of things, but I have always imagined what I could create at a lower price than what I already buy.
''I wanted to create a jean line because I think it's one of the most important pieces of clothing every woman owns in 2019.
''I don't know anyone who doesn't own a pair of jeans. My mom is 70 and she wears jeans, my niece is 26 and wears jeans.''
The 'Hot Pursuit' actress explained that she chose to collaborate with the supermarket chain as she wanted to get her product ''out there'' and insisted that since her clothing came back from production, she hasn't stopped wearing her jeans.
She explained: ''I needed a retailer like Walmart to get it out there and I think we did a great job with the line.
''Since the moment the jeans came back from production, I've been wearing them! It makes me really proud to see them on the models. They are of all sizes and they all look so amazing.''
